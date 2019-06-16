Pleasant Sunday Morning In Delhi After Light Drizzle

The heat was lessened due to a trace rain reported in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a strong breeze in the morning, a Meteorological (MeT) department officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: June 16, 2019 10:16 IST
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent


New Delhi: 

It was an overcast, breezy Sunday morning in New Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

The heat was lessened due to a trace rain reported in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a strong breeze in the morning, a Meteorological (MeT) department officer said.

The MeT department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm or duststorm and a very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent, the official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

