Pinarayi Vijayan Asks PM Modi To Intervene In Arvind Kejriwal Protest Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are staging the protest to press their demand that the Lt Governor direct the IAS officers to end their "strike" and act against those who have struck work.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter to PM Modi, said the situation in Delhi will not enhance India's image Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve issues related to the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers at the Lt Governor's office in the national capital.



are staging the protest to press their demand that the Lt Governor direct the IAS officers to end their "strike" and act against those who have struck work.



They also want



Mr Vijayan, in a letter to PM Modi, said such a situation in Delhi will not enhance the image of the country and will undermine the federal structure of governance mandated by the Constitution.



He said there are disquieting reports that the centre was actually providing patronage and protection to sabotage the work of an elected state government belonging to an opposition party.



The justification of the officers' action by the Lt Governor, the direct representative of the centre in the present administrative set-up, adds substance to these reports, he said.



The Chief Minister, who heads the CPI (M) led LDF government, said citizens of Delhi, including lakhs of Keralites, are suffering because of the current situation, where the government is not allowed to function.



"I write to you in the hope that the spirit of the Constitution will be upheld", he added.



