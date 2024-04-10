Pics: Umbrellas, Shades, Scarves Come Out As Delhi Temperature Soars

The maximum temperature in Delhi touched 38 degrees yesterday

The summers have marked their arrival in Delhi as the national capital is reeling under hot sun. The temperatures in Delhi keep touching a new high. The maximum temperature in Delhi touched 38 degrees yesterday, making it the hottest day of the season so far. Although the national capital may see partly cloudy skies today, temperature is expected to hit 38 degrees today as well, said the India Meteorological Department said.

Here is a glimpse at how Delhiites are braving the summer heat-

In the soaring heat of Delhi, a sip of water provides some relief

A watermelon seller's afternoon siesta

People take out their umbrellas, hats to visit India Gate