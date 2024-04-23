Pics: Rainbow Brightens Up Delhi Sky, People Take Shelter After Rain

The light-intensity rain with strong winds gave people a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat

Parts of the national capital witnessed light rain on Tuesday as Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather. Gusty winds swept the national capital after days of warm weather.

People run to take shelter amid rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (IANS)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Rainbow brightens up Delhi sky after rains (IANS)

The light-intensity rain with strong winds gave people a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat. Delhiites today witnessed a stunning view of a rainbow in the sky after rain.

A view of rainbow in Delhi sky after light-intensity rain (IANS)

The dust storm in the evening came after a scorching sunny afternoon when the temperature reached around 35 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the regional meteorological department said light to moderate intensity rain would likely occur in Delhi-NCR.

View of Rashtrapati Bhavan amid winds and a spell of light rains in Delhi (PTI)

"Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," the IMD said in its advisory issued before the rainfall began.

A man tries to cover his head during winds and a spell of light rains in New Delhi (PTI)

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kilometres per hour, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next two hours," the weather office had said.

People run to take shelter amid rain at Kartavya Path (IANS)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)