Pics: Delhi Battles Cold Wave And Fog, Temperature Drops Below 2 Degrees

Delhi today recorded the second-lowest temperature in the last decade - 1.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature was recorded today morning at the Safdarjung weather station. The only time the national capital witnessed a colder morning in the last 10 years was on January 1, 2021, when the lowest temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave, along with dense fog, has made things extremely difficult for travellers. At 5.30 am today, the visibility near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was down to 50 metres.

A train runs in low visibility due to fog in Gurugram.

The bone-chilling temperatures are also posing challenges to the homeless and animals.

A homeless man sits on a footpath as others sleep next to him.

The Indian Meteorological Department has urged people to limit outdoor activity, as this could lead to frostbite.

Workers at Delhi's Kartavya Path on a cold morning.

In its advisory, the IMD said frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold and that one should not ignore shivering - the first sign that the body is losing heat.

"Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities," it added.

While the lowest temperature today was recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi's Ridge area and Lodhi Road area recorded minimum temperatures of 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A homeless man sits on a handcart parked along a street on a cold winter morning.

According to the weather office, a severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.