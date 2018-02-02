Photographer, 23, Killed By Girlfriend's Family On Delhi Road, Say Police The man, Ankit, had been dating the 20-year-old woman for the last three years, against the wishes of her family, according to the police.

A 23-year-old photographer was killed allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend in Delhi last night in full public view. The woman's mother, father and uncle have been arrested.



The man, Ankit, had been dating the 20-year-old woman for the past three years, against the wishes of her family, according to the police.



Around 9 pm last night, Ankit was on his way home from work when he was attacked by his girlfriend's parents, uncle and brother. At a crossing not far from Ankit's home, they allegedly beat him before slashing him with a sharp weapon.

Ankit was on his way home from work when he was attacked by his girlfriend's family, police said.



The woman's underage brother, who had also attacked him, is missing.



The woman is a second year student in a correspondence course. She had started dating Ankit when they were neighbours a few years ago. She continued the relationship even after her family moved away, said the police.



"During the investigation, we found that they caught and stabbed Ankit in the neck. The woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had warned Ankit against associating with her," senior police officer Vijay Kumar said.



