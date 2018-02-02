Photographer, 23, Killed By Girlfriend's Family On Delhi Road, Say Police

The man, Ankit, had been dating the 20-year-old woman for the past three years, against the wishes of her family, according to the police.
Around 9 pm last night, Ankit was on his way home from work when he was attacked by his girlfriend's parents, uncle and brother. At a crossing not far from Ankit's home, they allegedly beat him before slashing him with a sharp weapon.
Ankit's mother reportedly ran out of her home on being alerted by people, and saw her son being stabbed.
The woman's underage brother, who had also attacked him, is missing.
"During the investigation, we found that they caught and stabbed Ankit in the neck. The woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had warned Ankit against associating with her," senior police officer Vijay Kumar said.