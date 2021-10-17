Parts Of Delhi Receive Rain; Minimum Temperature At 23.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhi received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 90 per cent.

Some parts of Delhi received rains on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the Meteorological department said.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius.