"We Are United": Markets Shut Across Delhi To Protest Pahalgam Attack

The markets across Delhi wore a deserted look on Friday as traders observed a 'bandh' to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead this week.

More than 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, participated in the shutdown to demand justice for the people killed in Tuesday's attack.

#WATCH | Delhi: Markets in Chandni Chowk are shut as traders call for a 'Bandh' to protest against #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/7JMWXZkuMb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also joined the shutdown.

"This is not just a protest; it is a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said.

He also appealed to the government to cut all commercial ties with Pakistan and to enforce a boycott of Pakistani products in India.

A similar shutdown was observed in Rajasthan.

Markets were also closed across different parts of the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, on Thursday.

Kashmir was also completely shut for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday, with residents and traders hitting the streets, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, and sending a strong message against terror.

The attack, which took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran -- dubbed "mini Switzerland" -- claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

The attack in Baisaran meadow -- a tourist hotspot known for jaw-dropping views of the Himalayas and the Valley's signature pine forests -- was one of the deadliest assaults in the region since the Pulwama incident in 2019.