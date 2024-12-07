Out On Morning Walk, Delhi Businessman Shot Dead By 2 Bike-Borne Men

The accused are currently on the run.

A 52-year-old businessman died after he was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men in the Farsh Bazar area of Delhi's Shahdara district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place when the man, identified as Sunil Jain, was returning home on a scooter after a morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex, officials said. According to the police, at least seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired.

The victim was a resident of Krishna Nagar in the national capital. He owned a utensils business, the police said.

According to his family, Jain did not have any rivalry with anyone, the police added.

The accused are currently on the run.

"The crime team has reached the spot. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, said.

In another incident, a fight between neighbours over 'flushing' a common toilet turned deadly in Delhi's Govindpuri area on Friday night. The accused, Bikham Singh, stabbed his neighbors with a kitchen knife.

According to the police, three people were injured - out of which one person, identified as Sudheer, has died.

The victim had stab injuries near his chest and on his face, while, the injured persons, Prem (22) and Sagar (20) have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the two incidents, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that criminals have become "fearless" under the BJP rule.

"After the firing in Vishwas Nagar, now news of stabbing is coming from Govindpuri. Under the BJP rule, criminals have become completely fearless," he wrote on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its attack on the Centre following a series of violent incidents in the city, accusing it of neglecting Delhi's law and order situation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.