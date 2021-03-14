'Other Parties Curse Me, But I Have People's Support': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government will take senior citizens for a visit to Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal has said (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said as long as he has people's support, it does not matter if the BJP and Congress "curse" him for his government's plan to install the national flag across the city and send senior citizens on a free trip to Ayodhya.

The Delhi government announced in its Budget for 2021-22 that it will install the national flag at 500 places across the city. Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said Rs 45 crore was set aside in the Budget for the purpose.

"The other parties cursed me why I provided free electricity and free ride to women in buses. Congress and BJP people taunted me that Kejriwal is squandering money. We have decided to celebrate the 75th Independence day by unfurling 500 large flags. These parties are saying the national flag should not be installed, it's a waste of money," Mr Kejriwal said.

He said the Delhi government will arrange free darshan of Ram Lala after the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. "No matter how much other parties curse me, I do not care as long as I have your love and faith in me," the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi government faced "very difficult" times last year as its tax collection stopped and expenses rose due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Kejriwal said.

"This is a big project that will incur Rs 500 crore expenditure. Officials said there are no funds, but I asked them to arrange money for it as I had promised sewer line and roads in Kirari during assembly election," Mr Kejriwal said.

The project will cover laying of sewer lines in 114 residential colonies including 105 in Kirari and nine in Mundka assembly segments.

Mr Kejriwal said although the project was scheduled to be completed in four years, it will be ready much earlier and asked people to cooperate.

"The work we have managed to do in the last five years, other parties failed to do in 70 years. Two months before assembly polls, BJP leaders said registration will be done in unauthorised colonies. Did anyone get registry of his property?" Mr Kejriwal said.