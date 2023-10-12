On Camera, Petrol Pump Employee Robbed At Gunpoint By 6 Men In Delhi

The incident happened at Mundka Ghevra Mod petrol pump in West Delhi.

A petrol pump attendant was robbed at gunpoint by six bike-borne men today in Delhi. The incident happened at around 1.00 am in the night, said police. The robbery was captured on a CCTV camera at the petrol pump.

The video shows six men coming to the petrol pump on two bikes. As a staffer comes to attend them, one of men pulls out a gun and points it at him. The man then attacks the attendant with the gun on his head and takes him aside. A few seconds later, a gunshot is heard after which, all six men are seen fleeing on their getaway bikes.

The incident happened at Mundka Ghevra Mod petrol pump in West Delhi.

A case has been filed and the police said they're investigating the matter.