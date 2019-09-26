On Camera, Journalist's Phone Snatched In Delhi By Men On Bike

Delhi: The journalist was walking towards her home in Okhla when men on bike snatched her phone.

A journalist's phone was snatched in east Delhi's Okhla area by two young men on bike earlier this week. The surveillance video, which was released by the police today, shows the journalist running behind the thieves as they speed away on their motorcycle.

Radhika, who works with JK 24X7 News, was talking on the phone while walking towards her home in Govindpuri when two men on bike came from behind and snatched the phone from her hand. In her complaint, she wrote the incident occurred near W Block in Okhla and the police are verifying the CCTV footage.

The phone-snatching incident took place on September 23, the same day when another journalist, Joymala Bagchi, working with news agency ANI, was attacked by phone thieves in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area, leaving her with multiple injuries.

Ms Bagchi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle pulled up next to her and tried to snatch her phone. She wass pulled with such force that she fell out of the moving auto. The thieves managed to grab her phone and escape the scene.

Delhi Police have questioned multiple suspects in Ms Bagchi's phone-snatching incident.

"The case is under investigation. Multiple suspects have been questioned. Teams are verifying some suspects in Delhi's neighbouring areas. We have obtained multiple CCTV footage and analysed it. Senior officers visited the spot and are personally supervising the investigation," senior police officer Atul Thakur said.

The suspects, who attacked the journalist, have been caught on CCTV camera.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department suspended three police officers as the action taken by them in the incident was not found to be "up to the mark".

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, the police said.

