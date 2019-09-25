3 Cops Suspended After Thieves On Bike Strike Twice in South Delhi

Journalist Joymala Bagchi suffered fractures on her leg and jaw

Three policemen have been suspended after two incidents of snatching by men on bikes were reported from south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park in the last three weeks, news agency ANI reported.

In the second incident on Sunday, a journalist suffered fractures on her legs and jaws after she resisted attempts by two men, who came on a motorcycle, to snatch her phone.

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended after their response was not found "up to the mark", ANI reported.

In a CCTV grab released by the police, two men are seen on a motorcycle. The number plate is not visible and both are wearing helmets.

The police have also issue picture, apparently the CCTV screengrab of the accused.

The journalist, Joymala Bagchi, was traveling in an autorickshaw when the two thieves tried to snatch her phone. She fell out of the moving vehicle, leading to the injuries.

The thieves managed to grab her phone and speed away.

The incident is the latest in series of similar cases reported in the area in the past few weeks, and comes just before the beginning of Durga Puja festivities when large crowds visit pandals.

Ron Roy, a resident of Chittaranjan Park, said his 64-year-old mother was mugged on August 30, inside a gated colony.

"My mother got stitches on her head after men on a bike tried to snatch her bag at CR Park Pocket P, less than 100 metres from the police station. It was caught on CCTV inside the gated residential area. Kids play here in evening. It's not safe now," said Mr Roy, an architect.

In this case too, the police said they have seen the CCTV footage but the number plate and the men were not very clear. A suspect has been identified, said the police officer who's investigating Mr Roy's complaint, adding they are trying to track him down.

Residents say the police needs to increase patrolling in the area as the thieves appear to be striking at will.

