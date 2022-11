The MLA was beaten up after a dispute cropped up.

The video of an Aam Aadmi Party MLA being thrashed by people is being widely circulated on social media. The party has not yet commented on the video.

Sources said Gulab Singh Yadav, MLA from Matiala, was holding a meeting with his workers at Shyam Vihar around 8 pm.

A dispute cropped up during the meeting and the workers started beating the MLA.

In the video, the MLA could be seen running to save himself.