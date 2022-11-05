On Camera, 2 Men Sneak Up From Behind, Snatch Mobile From Woman In Delhi

CCTV footage caught the incident near NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh, Delhi.

Two men were caught on camera as they snatched a woman's mobile phone in north-central Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Friday evening. Police received a call around 8 pm in which someone informed the control room about the two bike-borne men having targeted the woman outside NKS Hospital.

"Efforts were made to contact the victim/complainant but she is not traceable so far," said the police, adding, "Efforts are on to nab the accused persons and to recover the snatched mobile phone.

CCTV footage shows the woman speaking on the phone when the man riding pillion pulls it from her hand. She runs after them but they manage to escape, the 12-second footage shared by cops shows.

A security guard sitting nearby reacts but is unable to help.