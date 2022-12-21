Man Drives Auto In Way Of Car, Stops Kidnapping Attempt On Busy Delhi Road

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the kidnapping attempt. (Representational)

An auto driver with his presence of mind foiled a kidnapping bid when he drove his auto in the way of the car in which a man was being forcibly taken away, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Sunday, they said.

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the kidnapping attempt.

The arrested have been identified as Iqrar Ali, 27, a resident of Sahibabad in UP, and Anuradha alias Priti Gupta, 19, a resident of Sunder Nagri, they said.

When police reached the spot on Sunday at around 6.50 pm, Ali and Anuradha were already trapped inside the car, with their target, Javed, with them.

During interrogation, Anuradha revealed that she was part of the conspiracy to honeytrap Javed, with other associates, a senior police officer said.

She said that she was informed by her associates that Javed belonged to an affluent family and there was a good scope of extortion of hefty sums from it if they kidnap him.

The three had tried twice before to kidnap Javed, but he refused to come and meet Anuradha on both occasions, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Surendra Choudhary said.

Anuradha was allegedly in touch with Javed through WhatsApp chats and calls.

She had befriended Javed on Instagram a month ago, and on Sunday finally, he agreed to come to Kalkaji Metro Station to meet her.

When Javed arrived there around 5.20 pm, he found Anuradha sitting in the driver's seat. As soon as he sat in the front passenger seat, Ali came on the driver's side and two other men sat in the back, Mr Choudhary said.

They dragged Javed from the front to the rear seat. Ali, who was now in the driver's seat, snatched Javed's mobile at gunpoint, police said.

Ali asked Anuradha to sit in the back and started driving the car towards Mathura Road.

As he was being taken away, Javed raised an alarm, and drew the attention of an auto driver, Vikram, who obstructed the car with his auto on Mathura Road near a petrol pump, Mr Choudhary said.

Ali got stuck in the car, while Javed managed to overpower Anuradha. Their other associates fled the scene.

The accused, who are on the run, have been identified and they are being searched for, police said, adding they have impounded the car.

A case was registered in Kalkaji Police Station on the complaint of Javed.

Police recovered from the accused an improvised country-made pistol with four live cartridges, and also Javed's mobile phone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)