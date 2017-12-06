Odd-Even Rule Will Be Implemented Without Exemptions, Delhi Tells Green Court

The odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi without exceptions, the Arvind Kejriwal government has said in an action plan submitted to the National Green Tribunal.Last month, the green court had objected to exemptions given during the previous two editions of the odd-even scheme last year, to women, two-wheelers, vehicles carrying children in school uniforms and VVIPs.When the court said no exceptions can be made, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cancelled the plan, with a minister saying: "We cannot compromise on women's security."In its anti-pollution action plan, the government has also pledged to stop constructions once pollution levels touch "severe" category and ban the entry of trucks to Delhi.