North, East Delhi Civic Body Bypolls: Congress Announces Candidates For 5 Wards

Bypolls will be held in two wards of the NDMC and three wards of the EDMC (Representational)

Congress on Saturday announced the candidates for by-elections in five municipal corporation wards of the national capital.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) announced the names of the candidates who will be contesting the bypolls in two wards of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

In the NDMC, Congress candidates Mewati Barwala will contest from Rohini-C, while Mamta will contest from Shalimarbagh, said Anil Chaudhary, chief of the DPCC.

In the EDMC, Congress leader Bal Kishan will contest from Trilokpuri, Dharampal Maurya from Kalyanpuri and Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad from Chauhan Bangar.

According to Election officials, the by-polls will be held between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm on February 28 and the results will be announced on March 3.

