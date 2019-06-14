No Respite From Heat In Delhi, Max Temperature Predicted At 43 Degrees

Delhi weather: Dust-raising winds and a partly cloudy sky are expected towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on temperature

Delhi | | Updated: June 14, 2019 13:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Respite From Heat In Delhi, Max Temperature Predicted At 43 Degrees

Delhi weather: Humidity was recorded at 45 per cent in the national capital


New Delhi: 

New Delhi is in for a hot day today, with the weather office predicting that the mercury may touch the 43-degree mark.

The weatherman also predicted dust-raising winds and a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on the temperature.

At 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded the mercury at 29.6 degree Celsius.

It is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius as the day progresses, a MeT official said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 45 per cent , he said.

A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards, the India Meteorological Department said.

A dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely on Sunday evening while Monday is expected to witness light rain and thunderstorm.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi weatherDelhi heat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewBlood Donor DayBSNL

................................ Advertisement ................................