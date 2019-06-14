No Respite From Heat In Delhi, Max Temperature Predicted At 43 Degrees

Delhi weather: Humidity was recorded at 45 per cent in the national capital

New Delhi is in for a hot day today, with the weather office predicting that the mercury may touch the 43-degree mark.

The weatherman also predicted dust-raising winds and a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on the temperature.

At 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded the mercury at 29.6 degree Celsius.

It is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius as the day progresses, a MeT official said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 45 per cent , he said.

A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards, the India Meteorological Department said.

A dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely on Sunday evening while Monday is expected to witness light rain and thunderstorm.