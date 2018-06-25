No More Delhi Trees To Be Cut Till July 4, Says High Court "Has the green court allowed this tree-cutting?" the High Court court questioned, saying that the project would be on hold till July 2.

Share EMAIL PRINT The plan to cut down 17,000 trees has provoked huge protests in Delhi. New Delhi: No trees will be cut in Delhi for now, the High Court said today, putting on hold a controversial mega-project that requires the cutting of 17,000 trees in the city to make way for government officers' houses and a commercial complex.



"Has the green court allowed this tree-cutting?" the court questioned, saying that the project would be on hold till July 4, the next hearing.



The petitioner, KK Mishra, has asked the court to stop the central government project to cut thousands of trees for what it calls "redevelopment of seven colonies" in south Delhi.



"More than 20,000 trees will be cut in main south Delhi area. A CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report states there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. I hope the court will put a stay on the order," said the petitioner.



The plan has provoked huge protests in Delhi, with residents rubbishing the government's assurance that an equal number of saplings will be planted to make up for the loss.



