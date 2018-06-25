Live Updates: Delhi High Court Says No Trees To Be Cut In The City Till July 4

The plan to chop 17,000 trees provoked huge protests in Delhi

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2018 13:53 IST
Residents rubbished the centre's assurances that an equal number of saplings would be planted

New Delhi:  The Delhi High Court has put on hold a controversial project that required the cutting of 17,000 trees in the national capital. The trees were to be cut to make way for government officers' houses and a commercial complex. "You want to cut thousands of trees for housing. Can Delhi afford this?" the judge asked the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is overseeing the project. The court also asked if the tree-cutting was approved by the green tribunal.

The plan provoked huge protests in Delhi, with the government's assurance that an equal number of saplings will be planted to make up for the loss of trees being rubbished by residents.
 

Here are the live updates on this developing story:




Jun 25, 2018
13:53 (IST)
Hardeep Singh Puri, who was trolled for trying to justify the Centre's plan earlier, had said that no trees will be cut in Delhi. Read here
Jun 25, 2018
13:37 (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party has protested against the plan, accusing the Centre of showing "apathy towards environment".


