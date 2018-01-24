No Delhi Election Dates Until Court Decides On Disqualified AAP Lawmakers

The court is hearing three petitions filed by AAP legislators after President Ram Nath Kovind signed off an Election Commission recommendation to disqualify them for having held the post of parliament secretary.
The AAP legislators have requested the court to cancel the order disqualifying them, alleging that the Election Commission made its recommendation without giving them a fair chance to defend themselves and have sought that the poll panel be ordered to hear their side.
AAP has contended that the Election Commission acted in "undue haste." The party insists that its MLAs drew no salary or perks as parliamentary secretaries, appointed to assist ministers with their work, and so there is no question of their having held offices of profit.
If the disqualification of the legislators is upheld by court, elections will be held for their seats. That will not impact Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government even if AAP loses all 20 seats, since it has a massive majority in the assembly with 66 of 70 seats.
The High Court later cancelled their appointment as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, the capital's administrative head, had not cleared them. One of the MLAs resigned last year.