No Delhi Election Dates Until Court Decides On Disqualified AAP Lawmakers

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT On AAP lawmakers' disqualification, Delhi High Court says no by-polls till it hears their appeal New Delhi: The High Court has asked the Election Commission not to announce by-elections to the seats held by 20 Aam Aadmi Party legislators disqualified from the Delhi assembly for holding offices of profit, till its next hearing on Monday.



The court is hearing three petitions filed by AAP legislators after President Ram Nath Kovind signed off an Election Commission recommendation to disqualify them for having held the post of parliament secretary.



The AAP legislators have requested the court to cancel the order disqualifying them, alleging that the Election Commission made its recommendation without giving them a fair chance to defend themselves and have sought that the poll panel be ordered to hear their side.



AAP has contended that the Election Commission acted in "undue haste." The party insists that its MLAs drew no salary or perks as parliamentary secretaries, appointed to assist ministers with their work, and so there is no question of their having held offices of profit.



If the disqualification of the legislators is upheld by court, elections will be held for their seats. That will not impact Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government even if AAP loses all 20 seats, since it has a massive majority in the assembly with 66 of 70 seats.



Mr Kejriwal had in 2015, appointed 21 AAP legislators as parliament secretaries soon after his party swept the Delhi assembly elections. A lawyer and later the Congress petitioned the Election Commission to disqualify them, alleging that as parliament secretaries they held offices of profit, which violates the Constitution.



The High Court later cancelled their appointment as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, the capital's administrative head, had not cleared them. One of the MLAs resigned last year.



