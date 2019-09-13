'No Such Need': Nitin Gadkari On Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

Nitin Gadkari said odd-even scheme not needed in Delhi.

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was not needed.

"Now there is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we have built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. Besides, my ministry is pursuing road works of about Rs 50,000 crore. Cleaning of Yamuna and other works to curb pollution are also underway," he said.

"I think Delhi will be pollution free in two years," the Union Minister added.

In a sharp contrast, however, Mr Kejriwal, praised the Centre's amended Motor Vehicles Act at a time when many states have refused to enforce heavy fines for traffic violations under the new act.

"There has been an improvement in Delhi's traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicles Act has been implemented," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The flagship scheme of the AAP government, an effort to control the pollution levels, was introduced in Delhi in 2016. Per the odd-even scheme, vehicles having odd and even number plates were allowed to operate on alternate days as the air quality deteriorated.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

