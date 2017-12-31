Delhi Traffic Police Makes Arrangements For New Year's Eve Celebrations

As people are gearing up to celebrate New Year's Eve in the capital, there have been arrangements made for controlling traffic across the city by the Delhi Traffic Police. The arrangements have been done to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for New Year's Eve. Traffic arrangements have been made in many areas across Delhi, namely, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Defence Colony, New Friends Colony, Vasant Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Dwarka, Kapasera, Karkardooma and many others, according to a Traffic police official.There are restrictions on public and private transport movement in Connaught Place from 8.30PM onwards today and these restrictions will continue to take place until the conclusion of the New Year celebrations.An official advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, which was posted on Delhi Traffic Police's official Facebook page said that vehicles would not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the following places:i) R/A Mandi Houseii) R/A Bengali Marketiii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyoveriv) Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossingv) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station)vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossingvii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhiviii) Patel Chowkix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossingx) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lanexi) R/A Windsor place.The advisory also detailed a list of parking spaces near Connaught Place:(i) Near Gole Dak Khana on(a) Kali Bari Marg(b) Pt. Pant Marg(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR.(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House.(iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area.(v) Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.(vi) K.G. Marg near Ferozshah Road or K.G. Marg to 'C' Hexagon.(vii) Near Windsor Place(a) Rajender Prasad Road(b) Raisina RoadThe traffic advisory also said traffic arrangements were made in Saket City Mall and PVR Saket.