Heading Out To Celebrate New Year's Eve In Delhi? Check Road Blocks, Curbs

As Delhi and the adjacent areas gear up to bring in the new year, the police in the national capital have amped security in ares that may see a heavy footfall.

Preparing for the New Year's Eve rush, the Delhi Police has banned cars from entering Connaught Place today. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place after 8 pm except for those with valid passes.

People will be able to park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing near Bengali market, near Windsor Place, near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, etc., an advisory said.

Parking space will be available near Connaught Place but on a first come first serve basis. Cars not parked properly and in designated places will be towed away, the police said, reported news agency PTI.

The cops will keep extra vigil in Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places where high footfall is expected.

Elaborate arrangements have been made around India Gate as well. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles might not be allowed to go through the C-Hexagon and may diverted.

Extensive checking will be done at the entrance of Aerocity, which could restrict traffic in the area and cause delays.

The police have installed detective cameras at several places to monitor the areas and prevent any incidents. Checkpoints have been set up to monitor vehicles and to keep a close watch on people attempting to do stunts on bikes, overspeeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams have been tasked with checking drunk driving, officials said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a mock drill at the upscale Select City Mall in south Delhi. Every corner of the mall was combed with sniffer dogs.

The city police urged people to use public transport as much as possible to solve the issue of parking.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that exits from Rajiv Chowk station will not be allowed after 9 pm today.

However, there is no restriction on the entry of passengers until the last train from the Rajiv Chowk station, the DMRC added.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable," the DMRC said.

(With agency input)