27-Year-Old Brushed Past Man In Northwest Delhi; Beaten To Death For It

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal after Deepak brushed past the accused Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo following which Deepak abused Bolt.

Delhi | | Updated: August 27, 2018 03:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
27-Year-Old Brushed Past Man In Northwest Delhi; Beaten To Death For It

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Nangloi on Sunday (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Nangloi on Sunday after he brushed past the accused, police said.

The 27-year-old was identified as Deepak, they said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal after Deepak brushed past the accused Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo following which Deepak abused Bolt.

The accused then took the victim to a nearby park where he beat him brutally including on his stomach, a police officer said.

Deepak was rushed to the hospital where he died due to severe internal bleeding during the course of treatment, the officer said.

The accused was arrested and charged.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

New DelhiNangloiNorth West Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For Women

................................ Advertisement ................................