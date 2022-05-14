Nearly 20 Cows Burnt To Death In Fire At Dairy Farm In Delhi

Last month, Thirty-eight cows died in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. (Representational)

Nearly twenty cows were burnt to death after a dairy farm went up in flames in Delhi on Saturday.

The fire department said they were called to the dairy farm in Rohini's Savda village around 1.25 PM. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot, they said.

A police probe to find the cause of the fire is underway.

Last month, Thirty-eight cows died in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, near Delhi, after a fire broke out at a dumpyard and engulfed a cow shelter nearby. There were around 150 cows at the facility at the time of the blaze.