Weather Department Issues Storm Warning For Delhi, Adjoining Areas

Share EMAIL PRINT The monsoon is expected to surround Delhi on June 29. (File pic) New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds are very likely in Delhi and adjoining areas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.



NDMA predicted that the along with the national capital region, the neighbouring districts of Narnaul, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Rewari. Manesar, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Noida and Bulandshahar would face thunderstorm in the next two hours. #IMDWarning: #thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds would occur over NCR and adjioning areas of Narnaul, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Rewari. Manesar, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Noida and Bulandshahar during next two hours. - NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 25, 2018

The Met department has also predicted thunderstorm at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh.



The monsoon is expected to surround Delhi on June 29, its normal onset date for the national capital.



The minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 31.6 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the weather office said.



The air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was moderate on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).Meanwhile, four people have died in the heavy rain in Mumbai and adjoining areas since yesterday. Civic officials have placed pumps on stand-by as many low-lying areas in the city reported water-logging.



