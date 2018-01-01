National Capital Begins New Year With 'Hazardous' Pollution Levels, Yet Again

The New Year is here but Delhi is still grappling with its old pollution crisis. The first day of 2018, began with a sharp spike in pollution levels across the city. Once again seven of the top ten most polluted places are in the National Capital Region or NCR. The average Particulate Matter (PM)2.5 pollutant level for last 24 hours was recorded at 292 micrograms per cubic metre, which is 'very poor' while the PM10 levels were at 444 micrograms per cubic metre, which is 'severe' according to Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.Dr A K Kumar, Lung Specialist at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital told NDTV that, 'You just cannot expose children and the elderly to an environment where the air quality index is over 450. This may not have an immediate effect but will leave a long-lasting impact on health.'Doctors have declared it a public health crisis. Dust from construction sites, industrial emissions and vehicle fumes have been sealed in by cool temperatures and stagnant winds. Solutions and change are hard to come by with politicians engaging in blamegame over accountability.Delhi currently has three pollution plans and while one is being followed, there is no clarity on what is to be done with the other plans. As per the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP laid out by the Supreme Court-monitored panel, a set of sweeping measures including odd-even and ban on construction activities are to be enforced when PM2.5 and PM10 levels turn 300 and 500 respectively and persist for 48 hours at a stretch. These critical steps also depend on whether the meteorological department predicts stagnant wind conditions for 48 hours.A statistical handbook of 2017, released by the Delhi Government shows that deaths due to respiratory diseases have increased from 6,502 in 2015 to 9,149 in 2016, a scary 40% increase. However, lacking scientific data, doctors have a caveat. 'PM10 is linked to respiratory illnesses and PM2.5 to heart conditions and that statistics is unavailable. It is premature to link the deaths due to respiratory illness to pollution but yes pollution is a health hazard and it is linked to exacerbation of asthma and respiratory diseases', says Dr KK Aggarwal, President Heart Foundation and Former President Indian Medical Association.