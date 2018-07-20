Nagaland Woman Allegedly Raped In Delhi's Dwarka, 2 Arrested

In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused raped her in a flat (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman from Nagaland was allegedly raped by two men in Dwarka's Kakrola area, the police said today.

The woman came in contact with one of the accused on a dating app, who asked her to meet him at his residence.

Accompanied by her friend, she was picked up by duo in a car from a street near Ramphal Chowk, Sector 2 Dwarka, on Tuesday night. They took her to a flat in Kakrola Housing Complex where she was raped, a senior police officer said.

The woman approached the police in the early hours on Wednesday about the incident, he said.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the accused raped her in the flat.

The woman's friend was not targeted by the accused.

A case was registered in the matter and the accused were arrested yesterday, the officer said.