Medical Camps, Mobile Toilets: Delhi Lt Governor's Assurance At Meet On Muharram

It is our duty that this Muharram should be happen peacefully, said VK Saxena. (FILE)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today held a meeting with the senior officials of Delhi police and Shia religious leaders over law and order situation for the Muharram procession to be carried on Saturday and Sunday. Mr Saxena ensured medical camps, water tankers, mobile toilets for the people taking part in Tazia (the procession).

Shia leader Maulana Kalbe Rushaid requested the Lt Governer that there should not be any open sewers or drains and wires on the Tazia route. Mr Saxena, on his part, assured him of a peaceful Muharram.

"It is our duty that this Muharram should be happen peacefully in Delhi and no untoward incident should happen. Instructions have been given to every concerned department including Delhi Police, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, doctor's team. So that none of the people of Delhi should face any kind of trouble and the people who come in the procession of Muharram can get the convenience of everything," said Mr Saxena.

Tazia procession will be taken out on Friday around 9 pm from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar and Hauz Qazi. Then the procession will be taken back in the reverse route, a Delhi traffic police advisory said.

Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki and pass through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar till Jama Masjid and will be taken back on the same route. The Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly.

Tazia processions will also be taken out in east, northeast and Shahdara, northwest (Inderlok and Jahangirpuri), southeast (Nizamuddin), south and west districts and will terminate at local Karbala's of the respective districts, it stated.

The procession will reform at 11 am on Saturday and will take the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh through Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and pass through Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Parliament Street roundabout, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Sunheri Bagh Mar, Tuglak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh and reach Karbala, the advisory said.