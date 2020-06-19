Monsoon May Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Time On June 25: Weather Agency

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in Delhi by June 27.

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi ahead of schedule on June 25, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said today as heatwave-like conditions kept day-time temperatures above normal in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Over the next 72 hours, the weather office has predicted widespread rain across states in the northern plains.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand will likely experience rain around June 22, while Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, parts of Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan would be covered by June 25.

♦ Conditions likely to become favourable for further advance of SW monsoon into some more parts of MP,

UP, some parts of Uttarakhand around 22nd June, into entire WHR, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,most parts of Punjab, Gujarat, MP & UP,some parts of Rajasthan during subseq72 hrs — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 19, 2020

On Thursday, the weather agency said hat the monsoon will hit the national capital in less than a week, earlier than the scheduled date -June 27.

Ahead of the monsoon, the IMD has also launched its flood warning forecasts.

"Urban meteorology is the next big thing. We have started with launching Flood Warning Forecasts for Mumbai and Chennai this year. We need to give Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva at the panchayat level. A country like India also needs a good multi-hazard warning system," IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark for first time this summer as the city experienced a sultry weather. "The demand reached 6,193 MW at 10:43PM Thursday night; it was 6,214 MW at 3.27PM today," discom officials said.

"In just 24 hours, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 3 per cent," said a spokesperson of BSES discom.

Last year, the peak power demand clocked 7,409 MW in July. This year, it is expected to cross the 7,500 MW-mark.

Delhi's peak demand has increased by around 50 per cent since the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18.

