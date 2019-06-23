30-Year-Old Arrested For Murdering Blind Music Teacher, Wife In Delhi

Vishal wanted to marry the 27-year-old daughter of the couple, but they refused (Representational)

The Delhi Police Sunday arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a 51-year-old blind music teacher and his wife in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, apparently over their objection to his proposal to marry their daughter.

The accused, identified as Vishal Singh, 30, a resident of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, had met the victims about one-and-a-half years ago and was living with them as a family member, police said, adding that he worked for PayTM.

According to a senior police officer, the accused confessed to his crime. A knife used in the murder, Rs 1,40,500 cash looted from the house and his blood-stained clothes have been recovered, he added.

Vishal wanted to marry the 27-year-old daughter of the couple but when they got to know that he was already married once, they refused the proposal which enraged him, police said.

Another accused, Santosh Rai, whom Vishal had handed over his blood-stained clothes for disposal, has also been arrested, they said, adding that further investigation was in progress.

The music teacher was associated with a private school in Kanjhawala and his wife was a homemaker.

The couple's daughter found their bodies with multiple stab wounds in their Mohan Garden apartment on Saturday evening following which she informed police, an official said.

Police had Saturday said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house had not been ransacked. The primary investigation into the case suggested personal enmity as the motive behind the double murder.