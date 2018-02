A 10-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly molested by a cab driver in Delhi's Mongolpuri area, police said on Thursday.A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act and the accused driver, identified as Kamboj, has been arrested, a police officer said.In another such incident, a woman journalist has alleged harassment by driver of an app-based cab while commuting from Noida to the Delhi airport, police said. She had narrated her ordeal in a Facebook post, they said.A case has been registered in the matter and investigation has been launched, the police added.