Minimum Temperature Dips To 7.6 Degrees Celsius In Delhi: Weather Office

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average on Monday.

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average on Monday, MeT department officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 25 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively," the MeT department said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was 7.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Palam Observation station recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Air quality index (AQI) in the capital was recorded in the ''very poor'' category at 316, as per Central Pollution Control Board''s mobile application SAMEER.

Government agencies said the AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but predicted to remain within the ''very poor'' category for the next two days.

"The overall air quality is in the ''very poor'' category as forecasted. Surface winds are calm and forecasted to decrease gradually. The dip in ventilation is likely to influence air quality negatively. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but predicted to remain within the ''very poor'' category for the next two days," said the Ministry of Earth Sciences'' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

As per the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)