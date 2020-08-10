Medical Student Allegedly Jumps From AIIMS Hostel Building, Dies

The man was undergoing treatment at the psychiatry ward of AIIMS.

A 22-year-old medical student died after he allegedly jumped off from the rooftop of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today, the police said.

He was found injured this evening on the ground near the hostel building and was admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMS. However, he died during treatment, officials said.

The reason behind his death is not known yet.

The police said during investigation, it was found that the man was a 2018 batch medical student and a resident of Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment at the psychiatry ward of AIIMS.

Officials said the man took a break and left the ward today after which he was found injured around 6pm near the hostel.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Last month, a patient admitted at Delhi's AIIMS was found dead in the bathroom of the hospital's Trauma Centre.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)