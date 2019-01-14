Delhi Road Under Metro Station Caves In, Takes Down Car, Auto

All the people were rescued soon after and they escaped with minor injuries.

A huge portion of a busy road in Delhi caved in, trapping a car and an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place right under a metro station on Monday evening.

The incident took place near the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station in east Delhi's Shahdara. Two people were in the car and the auto had one person.

The pictures from the incident show both the auto-rickshaw and the car in the pit. The car was behind the auto-rickshaw and its number plate had fallen off.

A large crowd surrounded the pit after the incident.

The Public Works Department (PWD) reached is the spot and is working to fix the massive pit in the middle of the road.