Massive Fire Continues To Rage In Delhi's Chandni Chowk, 40 Fire Engines At Spot

A massive fire that broke out in Bhagirath palace market at old Delhi's Chandni Chowk last evening has yet not been brought under control. About 40 fire engines are at the spot trying to douse the fire.

The fire department said locals informed them about the incident at 9.20 pm, after which they rushed in the fire engines to the site.

The narrow lanes in Old Delhi made it difficult for the fire trucks to reach the incident site.

"A major part of the building has been damaged and officials are using remote control fire fighting machine to douse the flames," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.

A video showed fire spreading to adjacent buildings in the area with the flames touching the electricity wires.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.