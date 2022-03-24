Massive Fire At Wedding Pandal In Delhi, 12 Fire Engines At Spot

Pictures from the scene showed billowing clouds of dark smoke, which were visible for for miles.

A huge fire has been reported at a wedding pandal on Wednesday afternoon in Delhi's Rohini, sending large clouds of thick black smoke over the city sky.

The fire started around 2 pm. It is not clear what caused the fire. Strong winds caused the fire to spread in the pandal made of wood.

About 12 fire engines managed to bring the blaze under control around 3.30 pm.

Pictures from the scene showed billowing clouds of dark smoke, which were visible for miles.

One person, who received a minor injury, was given first aid, officials said.