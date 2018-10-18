If Chief Minister Clears Project, Will Donate Rs 1,11,100: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari said Mr Kejriwal should not punish those who voted for him (File)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari offered to donate Rs 1,11,100 to the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, but on one condition: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clears the passage of Delhi Metro Phase IV project caught up on funds issue.

The AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the centre are at loggerheads over Delhi Metro's Phase IV project which is staring at a possible delay if the matter is not sorted out soon.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji do not punish people like this, who have elected you. The Chief Minister says he will not give Phase IV Metro to Delhi which gave 67 out of 70 (Assembly) seats to him. Brother have your donation, I will give you Rs 1,11,100 from my income through singing if you clear the Phase IV Metro," Mr Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

AAP's donation campaign "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" was launched by Mr Kejriwal earlier this week, under which monthly donations will be collected from people, in view of coming polls including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Last Tuesday, Union Urban Affairs minister Hardeep singh Puri had alleged that the Delhi government has not provided its financial nod to the Metro Phase-IV in the last three-four years. In reaction to this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he "assumed" Mr Puri's ministry would fund the project.

"Hardeep Singh Puri ji had said that he would provide funds himself (for Metro Phase-IV), we thought they would be doing so," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said.

The BJP has been at the forefront of attacking the AAP government over "delay" in execution of the Metro project, with Mr Tiwari claiming it will take Delhi at least 20 years back on the development front.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has urged his party-led government at the centre to takeover the project in the interest of the people.