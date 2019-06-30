Manish Sisodia's 'Challenge' After JP Nadda's 'Laughing Stock' Dig

Mr Sisodia has said the AAP has helped improve quality of education in Delhi government schools.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday challenged BJP working president JP Nadda for a debate a day after Mr Nadda said that the Aam Aadmi Party has become "a laughing stock" and the BJP is confident of forming government in Delhi where state elections will be held next year.

In a tweet, Mr Sisodia threw the challenge for debate and asked Mr Nadda to choose top 10 government schools of "Kejriwal education model" and compare them with the top schools in BJP-ruled states. "Let's then debate-what's laughing stock and what makes one cry," the AAP leader wrote. BJP leader Vijay Goel was also tagged in the tweet.

I challenge @JPNadda & @VijayGoelBJP to choose top 10 govt schools of BJP education model from any BJP state. I'll choose top 10 govt schools of Kejriwal education model. I'll visit your schools, you can visit ours. Let's then debate- what's laughing stock and what makes one cry — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019

Union Minister JP Nadda was addressing party's Delhi unit leaders on Saturday, the second day of the state working committee meet, when he jabbed the AAP with the "laughing stock" remark. Commenting that the people in Delhi were not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal government, the 58-year-old leader said: "They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs a leadership which has a serious vision for the city."

On Sunday, Mr Sisodia, in a sharp comeback, tweeted in Hindi saying: "JP Nadda ji, at least Kejriwal education model makes you laugh... but BJP's education model can only make you cry."

The AAP leader, while addressing the reporters later in the day, also said JP Nadda was mocking a government elected by the people. "I want to remind him about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha. He said that when some people make fun of the elected government, they are making fun of the people of the country. Perhaps Nadda-ji's views differ from the prime minister's," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Goel reacted to Mr Sisodia's tweets and dismissed his claims that the AAP government has helped in improving results in the national capital's government schools, provided better training to teachers and helped in curbing arbitrary fee hike. "In Delhi government schools, 75 thousand of two lakh students in Class 9 failed. Do you have any comments on that?" he asked the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

The AAP won 67 of 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the 2015 state elections; however , the BJP, which won all seven parliamentary seats in the city in national elections, will give a tough fight to the ruling AAP in assembly elections next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

