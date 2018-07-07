Manish Sisodia Cracks Aam Jokes At Delhi Mango Fest

Manish Sisodia said the mangoes looked liked an artistic piece by a child

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the speciality of mangoes is that it is aam - pun intended. The leader was attending a mango festival in the national capital when he made the comment in lighter vein. He said since he was from the Aam Aadmi Party, nothing could be closer to him than the aam (mango) itself.

Mr Sisodia was speaking after inaugurating the 30th Mango Festival at Delhi Haat, Janakpuri. He said, "While eating, no other fruit, be it a banana or an orange, can make you exclaim wow. Only mango is a fruit that can make you say wah. There would be hardly any family which doesn't eat mangoes these days".

The AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015, pitching itself as a pro-people party. It has been at loggerheads with the centre and the lieutenant governor. In a massive relief for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Lt Governor had no independent decision-making powers beyond land, police and public order.

Lauding the festival, he said it was a chance to see the variety of the "king of the fruit". "On one hand, a mango is so small that it resembles a marble and on the other one weighs 1,660 grams can also be found here. Here you can have fun by watching mangoes and also eating them," he added.

In the three-day mango festival, people can see and buy mangoes of over 500 varieties, including Alphonso, Amrapali, Langra, Chausa, Rataul, Hussainara, Ramkela, Kesar, Fazri and Mallika.

Mr Sisodia, who was in a jovial mood, said the mangoes looked liked an artistic piece by a child with perfect pencil strokes. "The nature has taken all its time to create these beautiful mangoes whereas some mangoes also look like they've been made in haste," he said jokingly.

Mr Sisodia invited everyone to come with their families and enjoy the festival.

"Whenever we are sad, we just find a corner and don't speak to anybody, but when we are happy, we are unable to keep ourselves from sharing the joy with others. I am sure the same will happen today. You will take a lot of selfies and share them on social media, either to tease your friends or to invite them," he said.

A host of other activities would be organised during these three days -- mango-eating competition for men (July 8) and women (July 7); mango-themed quiz and slogan writing competition for children; band performances; stand-up comedy besides cultural performances.

