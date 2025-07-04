Man With Criminal Record Shot Dead Inside His Car In Delhi's Najafgarh

A man was shot dead in his car in north Delhi's Najafgarh this evening. The man died on the spot.

The incident took place around 7 pm today when the man, Neeraj, who had several criminal cases filed against him, was driving when at least three men on a bike fired shots at him.

The man suffered bullet injuries to his chest, with blood stains on his clothes. The victim was driving the car and collapsed inside the vehicle.

The police said several rounds were fired at the man. The cops are using CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The matter is under investigation and more details are awaited.