Man Who Ran Over Senior Delhi Cop On Duty Last Week Arrested

A 28-year-old driver, who ran over Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanket Kaushik last week, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Mr Kaushik died in the accident.

According to the police, the driver had run over the policeman near Rajokri flyover on July 25. He was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was declared brought dead.

The driver, identified as Amit Pulami, lives in Mahipalpur area. Pulami belongs to Nepal and had come to Delhi over one-and-a-half years ago in the search of work.

Police said the statement of Mr Kaushik's driver was recorded, in which he said at around 7:45 pm while he was walking through service lane of Rajokri flyover, a goods carrier vehicle driven in a rash and negligent way came from Gurugram side, hit the ACP along with jersey barricades and sped away towards Delhi.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was accordingly registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and an investigation was taken up in the matter.

"During the course of the investigation, the teams worked on rigorous technical as well as a manual exercise through all resources to identify the offending vehicle and the offender... The piece of an iron angle found at the spot was minutely checked and with the help of the same it has been established that the vehicle was a tempo," the police said in a statement.

"Further, the entire vicinity near the place of incident was thoroughly checked and several CCTV footages with the relevant time of incident were collected and analysed wherein the ACP was spotted just near the place of incident," it added.

The police said that on the basis of the same CCTV footage the exact time of the incident was ascertained and the offending vehicle was pinned down as a tempo with white driving cabin and brown body.

"On July 31, 2020, the details of the said vehicle were obtained from the warehouse and in furtherance of the said details the tempo was traced in Rangpuri Mahipalpur, New Delhi and further the driver of the same vehicle who was driving the tempo at the time of the incident was apprehended from the parking," the statement said.

Police said during sustained interrogation, accused disclosed that he was on service lane near the Rajokri Flyover and was trying to enter on NH-8, when he hit the ACP and sped away.