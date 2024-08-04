Man Stabs Father To Death In Delhi. Was Upset He Helped Brother Buy Property

Representational Image

A retired 72-year-old man MTNL mechanic was allegedly stabbed to death by his son following a property dispute at his residence in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

Mahesh Thakur, the younger son of Gautam Thakur, was allegedly upset about his father helping his elder brother with buying a property, they said.

During interrogation, Mahesh said that he discovered that his father was planning to sell the house where the family currently resided. This he said his father was planning with the elder son while keeping it a secret from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta said.

His father had also sold some property two years ago and used the proceeds he helped his elder son purchase a property in New Ashok Nagar, but he received nothing, Mahesh told police.

Feeling betrayed, Mahesh planned and executed his father's murder while the rest of the family was asleep, Gupta said.

Gupta said the police team that responded to the PCR call regarding the stabbing found Gautam Thakur dead on the bed in his room on the first floor of the house.

He had stab injuries in his abdomen, she said, adding that the PCR call was made by Mahesh.

Following his confession, Mahesh was arrested. He also showed the alleged crime weapon, a large kitchen knife, which was recovered from a water tank on the roof of an adjacent house, where he had disposed it, police said.

Gautam, who retired from MTNL in 2012, was living with his two sons and their families on the first floor of the house, police said.

It was found during the course of investigations that all the family members were present in the house when the incident took place, Gupta said.

Mahesh initially revealed that he saw two men going out of the house soon after the incident but it is being verified, she said.

The DCP said during initial investigation, several inconsistencies were found in Mahesh's narration and discrepancies in his story.

