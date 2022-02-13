Man Stabbed To Death By Friend Over Rs 500: Delhi Police

A case was registered and investigation taken up, the police said. (Representational)

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over Rs 500 in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Saturday.

The police received information around 7.30 pm on Friday about stab injuries to a person. He was rushed to a hospital where he was died during treatment, they said.

The dead person was identified as Deepak (19), a resident of Trinagar, they added.

A case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station and investigation taken up, police said.

During enquiry, it was found that Deepak had borrowed Rs 500 from his friend Vishal. When he couldn't return the money on time, Vishal stabbed him on his in thighs at J J colony Wazirpur, a senior police officer said.

Vishal was arrested and further investigation in the case is in progress, police said.