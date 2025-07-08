Man Slits Girlfriend, Her Friend's 6-Month-Old Baby's Throats In Delhi

A man in Delhi walked into a house where his girlfriend was staying. The couple had been fighting for a few days, and the woman was staying at her friend's home. The man was carrying a knife and he the slit throats of his lover and the six-month-old daughter of her friend.

The incident took place in the Majnu Ka Tila area of North Delhi. The man fought with his girlfriend, Sonali, who was 22 years old. The woman was living with her friend, who had two daughters.

The man walked into the house, and when his girlfriend and the six-month-old baby were present, while her friend had gone to pick up her elder daughter from school. He took out a knife and slit Sonali and six-month-old Yashika's throats and fled from the spot.

When neighbours saw the woman and the baby lying on the floor, the police were informed. Sonal is a resident of Uttarakhand and was living somewhere in Delhi, and Sonam's friend Rashmi lived in a rented house in Majnu Ka Tila. Rashmi's husband works in a mobile shop.

The police are scanning footage from CCTVs installed in the vicinity. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.