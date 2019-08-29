Man Shot Dead In Delhi's Badarpur Area: Police

The police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and further probe is on. (Representational)

A man was shot dead by three people while his aunt was injured in the incident in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area over old enmity, the police said.

The man has been identified as Avinash, a resident of Subhash Camp, Aali Vihar, they said.

"Police received information at 10.30pm (on Wednesday) regarding a man being shot at Subhash Camp Aali Vihar. A team reached the spot and injured were sent to hospital... Avinash was declared brought dead while his aunt Sheela was undergoing treatment in Apollo hospital," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

After being discharged, Ms Sheela said they were sitting behind their house on Wednesday night when three men came and started a quarrel with Mr Avinash.

During the scuffle, they pulled out a pistol, fired a bullet at Mr Avinash and fled.

Prima facie, motive of this incident seems to be an old enmity, the police said.

The police are checking the CCTV footage of the area.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered, they said, adding efforts are on to arrest the accused.

