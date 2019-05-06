Man Shot Dead By Two In Delhi's Saket: Police

The victim, identified as Prince, was on his way to a mall in Saket along with his friends after attending a court hearing around 3pm when the accused opened fire at him.

Delhi | | Updated: May 06, 2019 20:54 IST
The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the accused. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two men on a bike in south Delhi's Saket today, the police said.

"The injured was rushed to the hospital by his friends in an auto rickshaw where he later succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

During an inquiry, it was learnt that Prince was involved in multiple criminal cases.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the accused, the police said.



Saket shootingDelhi crimeSaket

