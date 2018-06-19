Man Running From Guards Falls Into Canal Inside Delhi Water Park, Dies The man was allegedly beaten by the guards when he was trying to cross the iron railing following which he fell into the Agra canal

Share EMAIL PRINT The man fell into the Agra canal when he tried to cross the railing into the park. (Representational) New Delhi: A man, who was allegedly drunk, died after falling into the Agra canal in southeast Delhi while trying to escape from a security guard of a water park, where he was forcefully trying to enter, the police has said.



The police was informed about three men -- Sameer, Said and Rameez -- who were forcefully trying to enter the Kalindi Kunj water park.



When they tried to enter the premises, the security guards on duty stopped them, following which Said and Rameez escaped towards the parking lot, whereas Sameer went inside the park.



Sameer was allegedly beaten by the guards when he was trying to cross the iron railing following which he fell into the Agra canal, the police added.



Since it was night, he could not be traced, and then in the morning that a disaster management team retrieved his body.



